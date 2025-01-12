Dollar Tree Customer Showed Viewers How A $3 Steak From The Store Turned Out. – ‘There’s no fat on these.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Oh, boy, I don’t know about this…
A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how the $3 steaks she bought from a Dollar Tree store turned out.
The video showed the woman shopping at a Dollar Tree store and she grabbed some $3 steaks out of a freezer.
She said, “These look really good. There’s no fat on these.”
The TikTokker cooked a few of the steaks and after taking a bite, she told viewers, “It’s good! Solid, tender steak.”
Take a look at the video.
@joshandmomma
Momma tried the Dollar Tree steaks 😂😂😂 @Josh’s Momma @Josh Godfrey #joshsmom #joshandmomma #cooking #easylunch #quicklunchideas #healthylunch #dollartree #familyrecipe
Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
This person chimed in.
Another TikTok user was shocked.
And this individual spoke up.
$3 steaks, anyone?
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.