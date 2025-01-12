January 12, 2025 at 8:49 am

Dollar Tree Customer Showed Viewers How A $3 Steak From The Store Turned Out. – ‘There’s no fat on these.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@joshandmomma

Oh, boy, I don’t know about this…

A woman posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how the $3 steaks she bought from a Dollar Tree store turned out.

Source: TikTok

The video showed the woman shopping at a Dollar Tree store and she grabbed some $3 steaks out of a freezer.

She said, “These look really good. There’s no fat on these.”

Source: TikTok

The TikTokker cooked a few of the steaks and after taking a bite, she told viewers, “It’s good! Solid, tender steak.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@joshandmomma

Momma tried the Dollar Tree steaks 😂😂😂 @Josh’s Momma @Josh Godfrey #joshsmom #joshandmomma #cooking #easylunch #quicklunchideas #healthylunch #dollartree #familyrecipe

♬ original sound – Josh & Momma

Here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTok user was shocked.

Source: TikTok

And this individual spoke up.

Source: TikTok

$3 steaks, anyone?

