Dunkin’ Donuts Customer Wasn’t Happy About The Bad Interaction She Had With A Manager

A deaf woman named Suheily posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she had a frustrating experience when she tried to order in a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in Florida.

The worker said to Suheily, “You have to come inside. Since you’re deaf, we cannot talk to you through the speaker. Have a great day.”

Suheily wrote in the video’s caption, “This manager refused to [sell] me a coffee simply because I am deaf.”

She said she wrote down her order on her Notes app and showed it to the worker, but that didn’t work, either.

Suheily said things escalated when the worker called the police on her.

She added in the caption, “She even call the cops for no reason. Even the cops said they didn’t even know why they were called.”

@huleylove This manager refused to sale me a coffee simply because I am deaf. She says that I couldn’t order by showing her what I wanted in my phone notes. Its the way I communicate I never had a problem ordering this way. She was rude and very disrespectful and dismissive. She even call the cops for no reason l, even the cops said they didn’t even know why they were called. This took place at Dunkin donuts 2388 irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee Fl 34744. People like her should be working as manager when they don’t know how to treat costumers and discrimate you for being deaf!!! @Dunkin’ ♬ intervalo II – whopper

