Electrical Apprentice Lifts Cruel Prankster’s Porta-Potty Six Feet In The Air, And Teaches Him A Lesson He Never Forgot

Pranks can be fun, but sometimes, they cross the line from playful to downright infuriating.

Imagine working under someone who made it their mission to humiliate you at every turn.

Would you sit back and take it?

Or would you find a way to give them a taste of their own medicine?

In today’s story, one young apprentice finds himself in this exact dilemma and decides to deliver the ultimate payback.

Here’s how it all went down.

The end of the Prankster. When I was a young electrical apprentice, I had a foreman who was constantly pulling practical jokes. There is a fine line between pulling a practical joke and it being borderline harassment. We will call my foreman Bob. Bob was always pulling one stunt or another on folks, especially those folks he didn’t like or didn’t respect. One day I became the butt of his snide remarks, and it escalated to one afternoon at lunchtime; I grabbed my lunchbox, and the handle snapped off. Bob had loaded 50lbs of nuts and bolts inside and, to add insult to injury, had thrown my lunch away. I decided right then and there, I was going to fix him. Three weeks later, we received a new Toyota propane-fueled Forklift. I was working in a material supply yard for a construction site. In addition, the area our yard was in had just been paved. The forklift ghosted through the yard like a stealth bomber. It was actually quite dangerous as it was too silent.

He raised Bob into the air.

Then, the planets aligned. Bob had become predictable in his habits. At 12:32 every day he would run out of the office and use the Porta Potty that set on top of a wooden pallet. There was no one else in the lay-down yard as the rest of the workers and apprentices were delivering parts to the job. I grabbed the keys to the forklift and ghosted over to the porta-potty. I silently slid the forks into the pallet until the guard on the forklift was against the door to the porta potty and then yoinked the whole thing six feet in the air. I put the forklift in neutral. Pulled the parking brake and turned it off. I then slipped away to deliver an entire load of 2″ EMTs to the second-floor crew.

Someone finally found him.

Bob hung in the air in that sweltering porta-potty for a good two hours before anyone figured out where he was or why the commode shack was jacked up six feet in the air. To the best of my knowledge, Bob never pulled a practical joke on anyone or was mean and cruel to anyone again. He learned his lesson. The week Bob retired, I made my confession of who parked him in the air, and we parted on good terms.

Bob must not have liked that payback at all.

Luckily, Bob learned his lesson, and no one had to deal with his pranks again.

