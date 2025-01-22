Employee Pushes Back On Their Boss’s Unethical Behavior, But When The Boss Threatens To Fire Them… They Go After The Boss’ Job

Sometimes, upholding morals is more important than keeping a job.

See how one Redditor’s ethical nature challenges their boss so much that they actually have to fight for their job. Thankfully, this employee is very well prepared and knows how to get even.

Read the post below to find out what happened.

How I ended up with my boss’ job I was working for an advertising agency, a pretty big one, [and] I had unethical manager. Well, when I started out, I had a manager who was one of the most unethical managers I’ve ever dealt with.

And these questionable practices were certainly not minor.

He’d order his sales reps to do things that would increase his bonuses (which are based on margins). Example: Say a client decided to buy product XYZ, and their spend was $2,000 a month. He would want the agent to put up products ABC and keep the spend at $2,000, even though the client didn’t agree to that. Fact is, the clients generally wouldn’t “notice” but if they did…it could cost you your job.

But this boss had met his match, with the OP refusing his demands.

I was the guy that refused his demands. He would tell me to cheat the client, and I would refuse. He would get mad. I wouldn’t care.

It happened multiple times.

This went on for quite awhile. Now, there is something I don’t tell people very often… I live in a one-party consent state, which means so long as I’m aware a conversation is being recorded, I can record it without informing the other party. I had just up-sold my largest client making him even larger…but I didn’t sell the products my boss wanted me to sell. He demanded I switch things around…I refused.

In fact, the employee defended themselves and their client.

I told him I sold the client XYZ thats what we agreed to. I’m not going change that without the customer permission. His exact words were: “Forget the customer; this is your largest client. I need him on ABC, or I’m not going make my number.” “I’m sorry, but you and I both know ABC isn’t right for this client, and that’s why he didn’t buy it.”

And, finally, the big one…

“You’re fired; if you can’t follow instructions, you’re fired.” After confirming he was dead serious, I said, “If you do that, I’ll have your job by the end of the month.”

But this employee didn’t think things would happen so immediately.

I went home. I didn’t think he’d go through with it. Sure as anything, next morning, I’m locked out of all our systems. I call tech support and get told I’ve been fired. So who do I call?

And this, my friends, is where things get good. Very good.

I call our Regional Vice President and tell him I have several recordings I think he should listen to. Remember, my boss ordering me to do unethical things wasn’t uncommon. So I meet up with my RVP and play six different recordings that I had saved showing my manager was pushing his agents to break the law. To which, my RVP leaned back in his chair, and let out a sigh knowing he had to fire my manager. Having a sales manager that is forcing his reps to break the law is just bad business.

But of course, OP had to ask the big question we’re all wondering.

At which point, I asked for my job back. He agreed that I would get my job back and asked me to take the week off and call him on Monday. He told me he’d talk to payroll and make sure I got paid for this week as well. FYI, he fulfilled all of his promises with me, although I missed a payday but got back pay later, so I was fine with that. That Monday, I come into our Monday morning meeting in which my RVP was there. He informed the entire team that my boss had been fired and why. He also mentioned that if anyone wanted to apply for his job there was now an opening.

And that’s when things really turned around.

So, I applied for [it], and after three rounds of interview, [I] got my promotion! Sure as anything, I was right, I did have my boss’ job by the end of the month. It was glorious, the first day walking into his office, and sitting in his nice big comfy chair.

This employee earned every bit of their new promotion.

