Employee Was Spooked By The Present She Got At Her Work Christmas Party. – ‘Any chance of opening any unwanted spiritual doors in my house.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Why can’t I ever get anything like this for Christmas?
A woman named Brie posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the unusual gift she got at her office Christmas party.
Brie said she felt hesitant about taking a gift off of a table at her work party and said that she ended up picking a Ouija board.
She said, “Everyone has their own beliefs, you know, and if there is any chance of opening any unwanted spiritual doors in my house, I don’t want any part of it.”
Brie told viewers that she left the Ouija board on a table hoping someone would steal it, but that didn’t happen.
She brought it home and decided to try to return it to a Target store the next day without a receipt.
It worked and she got store credit.
Let’s just hope no spirits got loose in her house…
Here’s the video.
@bickenitbrie
How was your christmas party? #whiteelephant #christmas #christmasparty #imonyourfyp
Check out what folks said on TikTok.
This person spoke up.
Another viewer chimed in.
And this TikTokker shared a story.
You never know what kind of present you’ll get at a work holiday party…
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.