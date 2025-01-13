Employee Was Spooked By The Present She Got At Her Work Christmas Party. – ‘Any chance of opening any unwanted spiritual doors in my house.’

Why can’t I ever get anything like this for Christmas?

A woman named Brie posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the unusual gift she got at her office Christmas party.

Brie said she felt hesitant about taking a gift off of a table at her work party and said that she ended up picking a Ouija board.

She said, “Everyone has their own beliefs, you know, and if there is any chance of opening any unwanted spiritual doors in my house, I don’t want any part of it.”

Brie told viewers that she left the Ouija board on a table hoping someone would steal it, but that didn’t happen.

She brought it home and decided to try to return it to a Target store the next day without a receipt.

It worked and she got store credit.

Let’s just hope no spirits got loose in her house…

You never know what kind of present you’ll get at a work holiday party…

