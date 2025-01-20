Employees Weren’t Parking In the Lines Of The Parking Spots, So This Person Started Driving An Old Car And Parking Next To Cars That Ignored The Line

It’s great when employment includes a convenient place to park your car, but it’s not so great when your coworkers don’t follow the rules of the parking lot.

Parking over the line in a parking spot often makes the parking spot next to it unusable.

That could mean there won’t be enough parking spots for all of the employees.

In today’s story, one employee found a way to get even with his inconsiderate coworkers who would park over the lines.

Let’s find out what he did.

Always make sure to park properly inside your lines! At my job we have a four level parking structure with regular and compact parking. We have a LOT of employees and a lot of parking spots, but unfortunately not enough to go around. We have security here who is supposed to enforce the parking rules which is standard stuff you would expect like not double parking, parking in your lines, and having the proper parking passes for special spots. Unfortunately we have the 500+ lb “I eat doritos, dr. pepper, and twinkies for all meals” kind of security guards, so they can’t be bothered to do their job.

The employees don’t follow the rules.

There’s plenty of employees who park over their lines all the time with a lack of consideration for those around them who need to find parking too. It sucks when you see an open space only to have to pass it up because your car doesn’t fit and will scrape one of the cars next to you and instead have to keep looking while risking being late. (My job is a stickler for tardiness, even being one minute late is enough to get a write up) To get back at these jerks I have simply been following the rules. They said stay in your lines and so that’s what I do!

An old car really can come in handy.

Thankfully one of my cars is an old beater car I use for work/errands. It could use a paint touch up, but I don’t really care about the cosmetics of this car. Basically I can park anywhere I need to without issue for the most part even if someone scratches or dings me.

They asked for it!

So when I see spots at work and the jerks are parked over the line into my spot I just park in my lines as close to their driver’s side as I possibly can without touching it and if they complain, well, you’re in my spot buddy I don’t know what to tell you… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Needless to say this has annoyed plenty of employees who have had to waddle their way across the passengers side to the steering wheel, but hey, maybe you should consider not being a jerk and have consideration for all those who need to find parking and get to work on time as well.

Seriously, people, park in the lines!

