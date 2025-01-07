Everyone In The Family Was Too Busy To Look After Their Toddler Son During An Emergency, So The Husband Cancels The Family Trip As Punishment

When there is a medical emergency, often, family members will help each other out.

Not just financially and emotionally, but also in terms of organizing schedules and looking after small children at home.

This wife shares how her husband had to go to the hospital for an emergency, but no one was available to take care of their youngest child.

Her husband was furious and decided to teach his family a lesson.

AITA for calling my husband unreasonable for canceling the holiday trip just because me and the kids coupdn’t help him in an emergency? My husband and I have been together for 4 years. I have two kids, 17M and 19F. And their half brother is 3 years old.

Her husband had an emergency, and needed someone to look after their youngest child.

This past week, my husband had an emergency. His dad had a medical emergency, and he wanted someone to watch our son. He asked my older son and he refused because he was going out with friends. He also asked my daughter, but she locked herself in her room to study.

He ended up taking their son to the hospital with him.

I was at the restaurant with my brother, meeting his girlfriend for the first time. So, my husband ended up taking our son with him to the hospital. And his mom watched him from there. He came home and was lashing out on everybody. Calling us selfish and unfeeling.

He scolded her despite trying to explain her and her kids’ side.

I tried to explain that the kids were busy. He told me to get the hell out with that BS because my older son could’ve skipped the hangout and watched his brother. He said my daughter could’ve watched her brother while studying, instead of locking herself in her room. He scolded me, as well, but I told him I couldn’t leave lunch with my brother since he was visiting town. And this was my only chance to meet his girlfriend.

He is now canceling their family trip for Christmas.

He yelled some more, then told us that he was canceling the family holiday trip for Christmas this year. The two older kids were upset, and said it was unfair. I called him unreasonable to cancel the trip and punish the kids (and possibly me) like that. He refused to discuss it later. Now, the kids and I aren’t speaking to him, and he’s saying “good riddance.”

It seems like the dad is overreacting, but why couldn’t she take the younger child with her to have lunch?

