Ex-Husband Demands She Remove Herself From His Insurance Policy After Five Years, So She Ensures He Gets a Massive Bill In The Process

Managing a household takes a lot more work than some people realize.

That is, until they suddenly have to do it themselves.

So, what would you do if someone who once relied on you for everything demanded you clean up another one of their messes years after you walked away?

Would you ignore them?

Or would you cave in to make them stop bothering you?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this very situation.

Here’s what happened.

I didn’t seek this revenge, you asked for it…. So, like the title says, I only gave him what he asked for, and it was definitely petty. So, I was married to a very manly man for 17 years. I ended up doing all the “admin” tasks and mental load tasks. He had a money-earning job, and I did everything else, even scheduling this man’s dental appointments and buying his parent’s birthday cards.

After 5 years, he started calling her.

At first, it was fine, but eventually, not so much, and he refused to change, so things came to a head and ended. I’m sure after I left, he was unpleasantly surprised to discover how much work his assistant did. Anyway, it’s been 5 years, we have our own lives, and I don’t think about him much, and we certainly don’t talk. But one day, I started getting calls from him. He explained to me that he never removed me from his home and auto insurance and said, “They won’t remove you unless you call.”

He bugged her until she broke down and called.

He is mad and keeps calling me and saying I have to do this right away and being very rude (it’s been 5 years, and now it’s an emergency??? Ok.) He ends up calling me every day for a week and saying I’ve “created a problem” for him (???) I called the company, and the woman on the phone said, “No, we totally would have removed you. He never asked. I can see there is no record of him calling ever.” Oh really? She then says, “You know, moving him from married to a single man this is going to raise his rate CONSIDERABLY… Is he sure this is important to him?”

She told the insurance company the truth.

I laughed. “Oh yes, very important. In fact, I haven’t lived there for 5 years, so his current policy should really be back-dated.” She laughs and says yes, he’s now going to get a large bill. Not my problem anymore.

