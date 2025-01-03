Fast-Food Workers Follow Manager’s ‘No Talking’ Rule, And Production Slows To A Crawl

In a fast-food kitchen, communication is everything.

So, what would you do if your boss told you to stop talking because it bothers the customers?

Would you explain why it won’t work? Or would you comply and let the results speak for themselves?

In today’s story, a team of employees finds themselves dealing with this exact situation. Here’s how they handled it.

A vow of silence I’m a 20Y M (at the time) landing this glorious position as a burger flipper after some time in the military (I took an arrow to the knee), where I learned to reinforce my already magnificent tendencies to apply rules and orders by the letter. The work in itself wasn’t pleasing nor glorifying but it came with free meals, good friends and a LOT of funny stories.. And not-so-funny ones. So, here I was, on the line of duty, putting buns to heat and making burgers. A good friend of mine on the other line, right in front of me, was doing her part to serve.

Work was slow, so they were having fun to make time pass.

It was a slow day, so we had time to chat around, make jokes, and overall just have a good time while OBLITERATING the serving timers. In comes the loved/hated manager, which we will call Coral. She was nice to some and a real ***** to others, and to me especially (I still don’t know why since she blessed her son with the same name I bear). She didn’t like that we were talking since “it bothers the customers” and told us to, and I quote “stop making a single noise or I’ll write you up”.

They did their job without making a single sound.

Now, for those who have worked, work, or know how a fast food chain cooking line works, you know. For those who don’t, let me explain briefly. We literally have to shout when we finish a plate of anything, and by shout, I mean SHOUT and the receiver shouts back. So my friend and I looked at each other, then at the coworkers down the line. And we didn’t make a single noise. Now, the serving times bumped up from 35 seconds to 3 minutes because of empty plates of various kinds.

Coral was not happy and started yelling at them.

So naturally, Coral comes to us and shouts, “*** are you all doing to be this slow?!” We all stopped and looked at her, but no one spoke. To this day, we call this incident “The Vow of Silence”

Too funny! The manager should’ve known better.

Let’s see what Reddit readers have to say about this story.

This person wants more details about him getting shot with an arrow.

Here’s a great way to handle it.

Apparently, this is a thing in fast food.

It’s crazy that management teams don’t know how the business runs.

Props to these workers! Next time, the manager needs to be careful what they ask for.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.