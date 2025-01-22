Fiancé’s Sister Causes Drama At Family Events, So Bride Considers Uninviting Her And The Rest Of The Family From Bridal Shower

A woman is planning her wedding in a few months, but tensions with her fiancé’s family—especially his sister—have led to major drama.

After her sister-in-law’s rude behavior and ongoing conflicts, including a public blow-up with her brother, she decided to uninvite her from the wedding.

But when she saw pictures from a family gathering that excluded her, the hurt deepened.

Check it out.

WIBTA for uninviting anyone who attended a winery day from my bridal shower and possibly wedding. My fiancé (32M) and I (30F) are getting married in a few months we have been dating for 2 years. When we first starting dating his sister(25F) and I got along great, but when I asked her to be a bridesmaid she turned me down. I assume because she would not be the center of attention. Everything spiraled from there and now we are pretty much NC with her. She is a brat truth be told and created a ton of unnecessary drama. Some highlights were showing up with no gift to our engagement party and not saying a word to us, she ran into my brother in public and was extremely rude to him. Her and her boyfriend denied this happened and called my brother a liar. Now she is no longer invited to the wedding.

Maybe the real issue isn’t the lack of a gift.

This summer we made an effort to see other members of his family so we have been spending our weekends meeting up for dinner with different members of his family. Naturally the issues with his sister come up. I chose not to hold back and told them exactly what she did. I thought they should know how toxic she is and decide for themselves if they want her in their lives. Yesterday I saw on Instagram one of my fiancé’s cousins posted a bunch of pictures from a girls wine day. All his females aunts and cousins were there and of course his sister was there. I was so hurt that they wouldn’t even invite me. It felt like the pictures were posted specifically to make me feel bad and show that they took her side. I am supposed to be marrying into this family in a few months and they completely left me out.

It sounds like airing the drama to his family may have backfired.

I reached out to one of his aunts I thought I was close to and asked if my fiancé’s sister planned this. She said no it was another aunt. When I asked why I wasn’t invited she said it was because of the drama between me and fiancé’s sister, they didn’t want the day to be uncomfortable so chose to keep it to just family which hurt to hear that they don’t consider me family. I asked her if they meant they all took her side, she claimed no one was taking sides and if I chose to take it that way it was up to me. I ended the phone call very upset. My bridal shower is in a few weeks and I don’t want any of them there it’s for friends and family and obviously they don’t consider me family so they don’t need to be there. I want no drama at my shower and only people who are happy for me and love me there. I am debating if I want them at the wedding but I will deal with that later.

It sounds like you’re setting clear boundaries, but cutting off everyone might create more tension down the line.

I have a mass email written up ready to send disinviting them from my shower, my fiancé is fine with it he can’t stand his sister and is angry with his family. My MOH is trying to talk me out of sending it saying it will ruin my relationship with his family and my wedding and upset my MIL, but I think its already ruined.

While her fiancé is on her side, her maid of honor is warning her about the potential fallout.

Reddit cannot even handle the absurdness.

This person advises to not send that email.

This person is like…are you a moron?

And this person is (not so) kindly asking that her to grow the heck up ASAP.

Sounds like she might be burning bridges before they even walk down the aisle.

But I guess she’s going into it with eyes wide open.

