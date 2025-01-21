January 21, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Former In-N-Out Burger Employee Shared How To Make The Chain’s Burgers At Home

by Matthew Gilligan

As someone who lives nowhere near an In-N-Out Burger, this is exactly what I needed today!

A former In-N-Out employee named Aihnat posted two videos on her TikTok account and gave viewers some inside info about how to make the popular chain’s burgers in the friendly confines of their own homes.

Aihnat put four raw burger patties in a pan and added salt and pepper to them.

She put mustard on all the patties and then added slices of American cheese.

Aihnat cooked up some onions and put Thousand Island dressing on the buns she had warming up in anotehr pan.

Then it was time to build that burger and get down to some eatin’!

Here’s the video.

@aihnat_j

Replying to @Jocelyn yall asked , i delievered 🫶🏽 aka here, damn! #innout #diy #mustardfried #cookwithme

♬ original sound – aihnat ♡

This is how viewers reacted.

This person was impressed.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual chimed in.

This is the video you’ve been waiting for!

