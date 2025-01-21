Former In-N-Out Burger Employee Shared How To Make The Chain’s Burgers At Home

As someone who lives nowhere near an In-N-Out Burger, this is exactly what I needed today!

A former In-N-Out employee named Aihnat posted two videos on her TikTok account and gave viewers some inside info about how to make the popular chain’s burgers in the friendly confines of their own homes.

Aihnat put four raw burger patties in a pan and added salt and pepper to them.

She put mustard on all the patties and then added slices of American cheese.

Aihnat cooked up some onions and put Thousand Island dressing on the buns she had warming up in anotehr pan.

Then it was time to build that burger and get down to some eatin’!

Here’s the video.

This is the video you’ve been waiting for!

