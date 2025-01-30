Having your online accounts stolen is frustrating enough, but realizing the thief was careless enough to leave behind clues?

That’s just asking for payback.

So, what would you do if someone hijacked your social media, changed all your details, and started using it as their own?

Would you start a new account?

Or would you make sure everyone knew exactly what the person did?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this exact situation.

Here’s how they handled it.

Someone stole my instagram, I outed them in a post As the title says, someone stole my Instagram account after hacking my email. They changed everything on it except my email, but they used their real name and picture! Petty as I was, and seeing they added close friends to their account, I posted a screenshot of it after changing all my passwords. The message accompanying the post reads, in both English and Spanish (since he seems to speak Spanish):

He kept it short and sweet.

“I am the true owner of this account. [ THIEF NAME ] stole it and used my email address. [ THIEF NAME ], please do something better with your life. You have all the chances in the world to make it a good one.” Soy el verdadero dueño de esta cuenta. [ THIEF NAME ] lo robó y usó mi dirección de correo electrónico. [ THIEF NAME ], por favor haz algo mejor con tu vida, tienes todas las oportunidades del mundo para que sea una buena vida.” Nothing will probably come out of it, but after spending 2 days changing my passwords after being hacked, I’ve had enough!

Wow! That person had some nerve!

