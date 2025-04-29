He Found Out his Girlfriend Only Chose Him After Another Guy Turned Her Down, And Breaks Up With Her When She Stays Friends With Him

Some betrayals sting more because of what you weren’t told, not just what happened.

What would you do if you recently found out that your partner only chose you after someone else turned them down?

Would you try to work through the hurt?

Or would you walk away from the relationship?

In the following story, one man finds himself facing this exact decision and decides it’s best to just go.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for breaking up with my gf because she is friends with the guy she chose over me? So let me clear the title. I met my now-ex about a year ago. When we first got like together together, she had this friend, let’s call him Josh. Now, at that point in time, I figured Josh was just a friend she had, which is somewhat true.

Eventually, he learned the truth.

What I found out recently is that she was dating Josh while dating me. I didn’t like that, but the kicker? It turns out my now ex wanted something long-term with Josh, but Josh didn’t, so she chose me and never told me this. After finding out, I broke up with her. She told me she’s sorry she never told me and that she’s glad she’s not with Josh, but honestly, I have never felt more like a second choice in my life, because that’s exactly what I am. Hearing my now-ex cry did make me feel guilty, though, so that’s why I’m posting this here. AITA?

Yikes! That was a tough truth to swallow.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit have to offer him.

Why someone would come clean about this years later is kind of silly.

Here’s an excellent point.

It does seem she wants her options open.

As this person explains, he deserves someone who loves him.

He should run the other direction.

From the sound of it, she’s not going to change, so there’s no use sticking around.

