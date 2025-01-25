He Bought His Partner An Engagement Ring That Cost $80, And She’s Angry He Didn’t Spend An Entire Paycheck On Their Symbol Of Love

Ouch…this doesn’t sound good…

It's a story that comes to us from a Reddit user whose lady isn't happy with him about the engagement ring he bought her.

AITA for buying my partner a cheap ring? “We are not a wealthy family, we live with a roommate and have 2 children to provide for, my income covers us and we fit into the tax bracket for food stamps and Medicaid. Over the past three years we’d talked about if we were to ever get married, the price of the ring doesn’t matter, it’s the thought and meaningfulness that counts. She had directly pointed out a couple “On Sale” rings from some websites and they were all really pretty and in the under $100 range. I bought one.

$80 not gonna turn fingers green but also no flashy diamond. I got into a car accident and am basically immobile, so I couldn’t do the whole elaborate proposal that I would’ve wanted to do, but she seemed very ready for a ring. So on New Year’s I asked and she seemed surprised but not in an excited way.

Yesterday she confronted me about how the ring was only $80 not even $100 and how it made her feel that she wasn’t worth spending a full paycheck ($700) on. I’m very confused if I’m in the wrong here or what exactly happened.”

