He Told His Sister She Wasn’t A Good Role Model For His Daughters, So She Accused Him Of Being Cruel And Heartless

Balancing family dynamics often requires walking a tightrope between honesty and kindness.

These siblings already had a fragile relationship, but when one brother chose blunt truth about his sister’s poor life choices, it sent shockwaves through their entire family.

AITA for telling my sister she isn’t the type of person I want my daughters to look up to My sister and I are complete opposites. My sister doesn’t have many accomplishments, and the last thing I remember her achieving is graduating high school.

He details what he views as a list of her poor life decisions.

At 20, she dropped out of college because she was pregnant. She moved in with the father, and for 10 years, they were a family. During that time, she didn’t have a job, even when her son started school. Those two never married, and he left her about two years ago. She is now pregnant again (the new dad isn’t involved), works at fast food, and barely scrapes by. She is constantly asking for money.

Then his sister came to him with a big request.

She actually wanted to move in with me and my kids. My wife travels a lot. I have two daughters, and my sister told me she wanted to be closer. She wanted to move into my home, saying it would be good for the girls to have a woman they could look up to. (She never liked that my wife travels.)

He’s always tried to dodge the question, but then she brought it up again.

This isn’t the first time she has brought it up, and I have turned her down politely many times. My sister brought it up again last night. I told her no.

This resulted in a heated conversation, with her asking why.

So he finally told her the truth, which she takes poorly.

I decided to be honest, and I told her that she isn’t the type of woman I want my kids to look up to. I also listed the reasons above. She called me a jerk.

Now the family is on my tail about this, saying I was heartless to tell her that. They also want me to apologize. AITA?

Family is family, but you have to look out for yourself too.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter wonders whether the sister may have ulterior motives.

The sister can’t expect to insult the host and still ask for a place to stay.

The sister really needs to start taking “no” for an answer.

This commenter agrees – no means no!

Honesty really is the best policy.

