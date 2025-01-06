Her Adult Family Members Kept Criticizing The Christmas Gifts She Gave Them, So She Decided To Only Give Gifts To The Kids This Year

Giving a gift to someone can be awkward if the person criticizes it instead of showing gratitude.

This kept happening to this woman and her boyfriend when they gave their adult relatives Christmas gifts, so they decided to only gift the children.

Now their family members are upset and they are left wondering if they’re in the wrong for changing this “tradition”.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA For Not Buying Christmas Gift For The Adults So, I know this is going to sound crazy for most but I’m not buying Christmas gifts for the adults and this all started this year. Here’s a little back story: Every year my boyfriend (30 years old, male) and myself (28 years old, female) who also have two small children (5 and 1) always go out of our way to buy Christmas gifts for our family. Between his family and mine we have about 13 adults and 4 children that includes us as well. We always go out our way to be sure to get one gift that the person really wants and a cheaper gift so 2 gifts per person and a bunch of small gift for the kids.

That’s very thoughtful. But they noticed people were taking their gesture for granted.

Well, the past few years we’ve noticed we haven’t been getting the same amount of effort put back towards us. We’ve heard family complain while opening gift that they don’t like their gift or that it looked cheap and wondered if they could return it to get cash back in return. Even though it’s something they have told us numerous times that they wanted.

This discouraged them.

So fast forward last month I told everyone I’m not buying gifts for the adults; just the children this year, and our families are completely losing it on that they aren’t getting gifts this year. I told them: “Why should I?”

How unfair to make someone so generous feel this way.

Every year they complain on how terrible or cheap the gifts are and they have been skipping out on getting OUR kids gifts. I told them that if they want something they are more than welcome to buy it for themselves and that I don’t want them buying me anything, just for my kids, cause they are the ones that really matter. I told them that I plan on baking home goods for everyone, peanut butter cookies, cinnamon roll crumble cakes, and etc of what they want and they still aren’t happy.

She is still being generous despite feeling hurt.

I told them that you don’t have to receive anything at all. That Christmas isn’t about the adults getting stuff, it’s about the children and to be able to spend time together. AITA?

This is why showing appreciation is so important.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter warns her.

Someone shares their opinion.

Another reader chimes in.

Someone shares their own experience.

Another person shares their point of view.

They’re on Santa’s naughty list!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.