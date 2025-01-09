Her Boyfriend Really Wants Her To Attend His College Graduation, But In Order To Go She Would Have To Miss One Of Her Final Exams

Graduating from college is a big deal, and it’s natural to want the people you care about most to be there to celebrate this achievement with you.

In today’s story, a girlfriend really wants to go to her boyfriend’s college graduation, but her own final exam schedule is preventing her from going.

What should she do?

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for not attending my boyfriend’s college graduation My (20F) boyfriend (21M) is graduating college this Friday. However, his college is over 1000 miles away from mine, and I have a final the morning of his graduation. He’s really upset that I won’t be there.

They’ve been through a lot together.

For context on our relationship, him and I met over a year and a half ago and instantly had a connection. We couldn’t stay away from each other even with the distance. Over time, we’ve supported each other through a lot, including some really difficult situations on his end involving death and an injury. While I always wanted to make things official, I knew he needed time to heal.

Over the summer we would talk all night about what he was going through then I’d get up early and go to work. Eventually, he did ask me to be his girlfriend in a really sweet way when we saw each other in person.

She has a lot on her plate right now.

So, this situation. I’m double majoring in two types of engineering, and this semester has been especially tough. I should be spending the weekend studying as I need to do really well. I have 5 finals total all in really difficult subjects. The first one is not during finals week though. It’s this Friday morning from 9–10 AM. His graduation is at 2 PM.

It would cost a lot of time and money to get to his graduation.

All available flights take around 16 hours of total travel time. There are some that are a bit less but nothing even close to only 4 hours. Plus, all are upwards of $700.

Her boyfriend has made it really clear that he wants her to attend his graduation.

Last night, I saw he sent me a message about how he really wanted me at his graduation. I FaceTimed him hoping to talk but when he answered he looked like something was really wrong. On the outside he was telling me he knows why I can’t go but was still very aggressive about it and acting like it was not ok. I asked if he expects me to just skip my final and he said no but kept repeating “that’s just reality.”

He seems to care a lot about what other people will think if she’s not there.

After going in circles with that for a while he mentioned how people at his graduation will ask where I am. He said people he’s rejected will be there and will think, “How great can this girl be if she can’t even make the effort to go to his graduation?” He also pointed out how others are going out of their way to make the drive or get on a plane to be there for him.

She feels guilty about missing the graduation.

I kept saying I feel incredibly guilty and will make it up to him somehow plus watch the livestream. Then he said he doesn’t care if I watch the live stream as it doesn’t mean anything because I won’t be there. He said he was looking forward to sharing all the graduation traditions with me the day before and after and for me to meet everyone that’s important to him. I said again I really wished I could be there and in a super annoyed tone said “that’s reality but if you really wanted to be there I believe you could.”

She doesn’t know how to make things right.

I can see myself spending my life with him and really want to find a solution or a way to make it up to him. We truly have had some amazing memories and share a lot of special things. But he makes me feel like it’s all my fault when I can’t change anything. So, AITA for not attending my boyfriend’s graduation?

Her boyfriend needs to be more understanding. It’s not like she’s just choosing to skip the graduation. She has multiple final exams to worry about.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Her boyfriend doesn’t seem to realize what he’s asking.

This reader calls the boyfriend “toxic.”

Another person calls the boyfriend “a brat.”

His attitude is a huge red flag.

Her boyfriend seems very selfish.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.