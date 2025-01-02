January 2, 2025 at 10:47 am

Her Cat Can’t Believe She Had The Audacity To Clean Her Bean Bag Chair, So It Tears It Apart And The Results Are Hilariously Sad

by Ashley Ashbee

Source: TikTok/@thang_12__

Being clean, neat and tidy is important. But some of the things we use today don’t tolerate that. Memory foam is one of them.

“RIP… Just wanted to wash a bought, used beanbag cover,” TikToker @thang_12__ says in her overlay text while her recordings of the aftermath play.

Source: TikTok/@thang_12__

There is no dialogue in this video, but the Sad Spongebob Hawaiian music plays.

It’s like some sort of stuffed animal autopsy went horribly wrong. There are pieces of yellow and black foam everywhere.

The yellow is also the color of Spongebob, so it’s kind of like he died or something.

Source: TikTok/@thang_12__

The memory foam is all over her floors, in dozens of garbage bags and it even fills the bathtub.

She doesn’t explain what happened, but you can squish memory foam and then it puffs back out into its original shape and size. So it was likely compressed in the chair.

Source: TikTok/@thang_12__

The last shot shows her tabby cat look at the camera while surrounded by foam. It appears to be judging her or perhaps plotting her demise.

Lesson learned, kids. Don’t buy used memory foam items!

Not sure why she’s calling it a beanbag chair if it doesn’t have beans it, but whatever.

Watch the full clip.

@thang_12__

Even my cat couldn’t believe what i just did

♬ sad SpongeBob music – michael

Here is what people are saying.

Yep. Memory foam is kind of a jerk.

Source: TikTok/@thang_12__

It’s okay. A lot to absorb.

Source: TikTok/@thang_12__

Press on a piece of memory foam. See how it goes back to its original shape?

Source: TikTok/@thang_12__

I’m sorry, did you say it’s made of corduroy?

Source: TikTok/@thang_12__

Nothing at the fair is fair.

Source: TikTok/@thang_12__

Thoughts and prayers for your cleanup.

The Sifter