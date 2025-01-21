Cranky Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop Spraying Her Property, So She Messed Up His Lawn To Get Him To Stop

Some neighbors are super entitled for some reason.

At my last residence, my next door neighbors were an old couple. The husband was ornery and old. He had a pristine lawn and would run his sprinkler and just spray it all over my wood sided garage. That side of the garage was in much worse shape than the others. Presumably due to him and his sprinkler.

I had repeatedly asked him not to let his sprinkler spray the side of my garage but he continued to do it.

My property line was actually about four feet off off my driveway, toward his house but he would maintain the lawn all the way to the edge of my driveway and really considered that to be HIS property. But, it WASNT. So one day when pulling in my driveway, I see his sprinkler running in the back. I immediately eased off the driveway and just pasted the accelerator for about 25 feet, leaving a nice rut on his (my) precious grass.

The next day, I am reading quietly in my living room, when I hear what the heck! That SOB! I jumped up and pulled back the blinds to see the old man standing there ready to have a cardiac. I just smiled, waved, and closed the blinds. The next day, his wife came knocking on my door to ask why I would do such a thing. She left agreeing her husband would no longer run his sprinkler on my garage.

