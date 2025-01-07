Her Husband Made A Joke About A Sensitive Family Topic, So He Was Asked To Leave Their New Year’s Eve Celebration

Trying to be funny and trying to bully someone are totally different things.

This woman believes that her husband is a jokester and just likes to lighten up the mood.

So, during their family’s New Year’s Eve celebration, he started a joke about her brother’s adopted child.

No one appreciated him and his jokes, so he was kicked out of the family dinner.

AITA for telling my parents that they ruined NY celebration after they kicked my husband out over a joke? I’ve been married to my 2nd husband “Mike” for 4 years now. He’s a jokester and loves to crack jokes all the time. He especially like to joke with my brother “Ethan” and his wife. Ethan used to be okay with it, until he started complaining about Mike taking it too far with his jokes.

This woman shared that her brother and SIL adopted their son because they couldn’t have children.

Here’s some context about Ethan. He and his wife couldn’t have kids, so they adopted a boy named “Joey” 2 years ago. Mike has been making silly, lighthearted jokes that involving Joey’s bio parents as a way to mess with Ethan and his wife. I already talked to Mike, and I tell you that he 100% means no harm, and he was just trying to get them to react.

During New Year’s eve, Mike made another joke about Joey’s biological parents.

So fast forward to NYE, my parents hosted a big celebratory dinner. Ethan and his wife came. While we were eating dinner, Mike decided to tell a knock-knock joke to Ethan. He said “Knock, knock!” Ethan laughed, and said, “Who’s there?” Mike replied, “Joey’s bio parents.” Then, he bursted out laughing.

Ethan’s wife called Mike an idiot, and their parents told him to leave.

Silence took over, and Ethan’s facial experssions changed. His wife called Mike an “idiot,” to which Mike replied with, “Hey, relax! It was just a joke.” An argument ensued, and dinner was paused. My parents suddenly told Mike to leave which I thought was too harsh. I tried to speak to them, and get them to calm down, but mom insisted that Mike leave.

Her mom was firm that Mike was wrong for making an insensitive joke.

We left, and Mike was complaining the whole time about how they overreacted. I called mom later, and she told me Mike was out of line with his hurtful jokes about this touchy topic and told me I was wrong for defending him and saying he was just joking. She said he ruined NY for the family.

But this woman said it was her parents who ruined the NY celebration by kicking them out.

But I told her it was her and dad who ruined NY celebration for escalating the situation and kicking him out. I told her he could talk to them, but again they were the ones who ruined NY celebration. She called me delusional for this statement, and hung up. We haven’t talked to them for days. I tried contacting Ethan, but no response.

It definitely sounds like the New Year’s eve celebration was ruined, but who do you think ruined it?

Infertility and adopting a child are never considered jokes… ever!

