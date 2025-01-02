Her Mom Tells Her To Not Brag To Her Younger Sister About Going To A Theme Park, But She’s Annoyed That Little Sis Always Gets The Royal Treatment So She Brags Anyway

Sibling dynamics can be tricky, but when you’re always playing second fiddle, it’s hard not to notice.

A 15-year-old shared her frustration over her younger sister being the clear family favorite—getting more freedom, gifts, and attention—leading to a confrontation with their mom that turned the whole family against her.

AITA for calling my sister the “favorite child”? I, 15F, have a sister, 13F, and she’s always been treated better than me. I try to brush it off, but it’s getting more obvious. She gets more things, spends more money when out without being reprimanded. My mom (45F) pays very little attention to her social life, while my friends are almost always a topic of conversation. She gets away with almost everything, and my mom even got mad at me for sending a meme she didn’t understand (100% appropriate for her to see, nothing bad at all).

Recently, my mom took me and my friend to a theme park near our house (about an hour drive away). I’ve only been one time before with some family friends, and my sister has been about 5 times with her friends. The whole time before we left to pick up my friend, my mom was telling me not to mention it to her. She knew we were going, but my mom didn’t want her to be jealous. The times my sister went with her friends, she bragged about it a ton. To clarify, her friends invited her to go, not the other way around. After I got back (we were gone for roughly 6 hours, but my sister had sports my dad took her to), my sister was upset she wasn’t able to go. The park was closing for the season soon, and she wouldn’t be able to go.

Now, my mom has been making plans to take her and someone because she got so jealous of me. I tried to talk to her about how it was unfair, and she had already been many more times than me, despite me liking roller coasters more. She told me that she was “giving us equal opportunity.” I told her that if I were the one who was jealous, I would have to “deal with jt” because I’m older, and told her she clearly favors my sister. My mom blew up, and now my family is angry with me. So, AITA?

