Her Mother Kept Secretly Interfering In Her Haircuts, So This Teen Sets A Strong Boundary To Protect Her Autonomy

Hairstyles are one of the most prevalent ways to express yourself, which can be a lifeline for people – especially teens.

So when one overbearing mother keeps interfering with one teen’s preferred style, it sets the stage for a fierce fight over respect and control.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for using the word “consent”against my mother I (14F) have wavy, frizzy hair that’s always been a pain to maintain whenever it’s short (let’s say above my shoulders).

She’s always disagreed with her mother on how to style it, but when she was younger, she let it slide.

About 2 years ago, when my hair was at its longest and easier to maintain, I got it cut because my mom (44) didn’t want me to have longer hair. Being 12 at the time, I didn’t care so much and got it done while on vacation.

But eventually, she was ready to start taking back some control.

Fast forward to around September 2024, after my sister (9) and I had just gotten haircuts. I think it’s safe to say that we are both responsible when it comes to asking for the appropriate haircuts.

She noticed her hairdresser would repeatedly go against her wishes.

However, we noticed that our hairdresser had cut our hair shorter than requested. This was the second time that had happened, so I asked my mom if she could ask the hairdresser to not cut off as much hair because both my sister and I didn’t want to come off as rude.

It turns out, mom had something to do with it all along.

That’s when she admitted that she tells the hairdresser to cut our hair shorter on purpose because she likes our short hair. My sister and I were both livid, and I told her that we were both old enough to ask for a simple trim.

Her mom stops at nothing to exert control over her hair.

Since then, my mom has offered to plait my hair after I wash it, and I have politely declined the offer. Yet she keeps asking me in particular if she could brush my hair, and I still say no. But she is still asking, and at this point, I’m getting really sick of her requests.

So finally, she loses it and goes off on her mom.

The next time she asked me about brushing my hair, I said, “No, I don’t consent to that.” My mom got upset that I used that kind of language against her. I told her that I was only using strong language because she wasn’t listening to me at first, and I said I have to say what I really mean. She still gets mad at me. AITAH?

At the end of the day, their debate was about more than just hair.

Let’s see what Reddit thinks.

Her mother needs to realize that she and she alone pushed her daughter to this point.

Her mom made her choices, so now she has to live with the consequences.

It’s not about the “language”; it’s about her mother’s inability to be contradicted.

This commenter sees right through the mother’s flimsy excuses.

The scissors may have shaped her hair, but her mother’s words didn’t have to shape her life.

No matter your age, your boundaries deserve to be respected.

