Her Son Kept Having An Attitude And Using “I Need Caffeine” As An Excuse, So She Secretly Switched To Decaf And He Didn’t Notice For Three Months

We all have morning rituals.

For adults, having a cup of coffee before facing the outside world is a common one.

But in this case, a teenager decided that he was in a bad mood until he had his first dose of caffeine of the day.

His mom proved him wrong.

Let’s read the story.

Coffee or not coffee When my son was a teenager he would get up with a very crappy attitude and claim he absolutely needed his caffeine in the morning to function. I switched to decaf and told him 3 months later.

It was to show him that his crappy attitude in the morning had nothing to do with the amount of caffeine he pumped in him. He just needed to realize he needed some quiet time to enjoy the ritual of waking up and drinking a hot beverage.

He was mad for a few minutes saying I tricked him, but finally admitted that he could not tell the difference and that, like every mom in the universe (lol!) I was right.

He will never claim to *need* caffeine again.

Or at at least, he probably won’t.

