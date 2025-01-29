His Brother Stole His Allergy Medicine, And When He Asked Him To Replace It, His Brother Insisted On Buying A Cheaper Version

Imagine living with a sibling who kept stealing your stuff. That sounds horrible!

Unfortunately for the brother in today’s story, that’s exactly what he’s dealing with, and the brother who keeps stealing from him doesn’t seem to understand the problem.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

AITAH for demanding my brother replace a product 1 for 1 instead of cheap knockoff after I found out was stealing from me for weeks? I (M28) live with my twin brother (M28) and have for a few years. Our dynamic is typically fine but he’ll take advantage of me at times, like playing my PlayStation when he didn’t ask, and taking various things out of my room without asking. (He’ll give them back after I have to ask)

He needs allergy medicine.

I have weather related allergies and take a loratadine pill as needed. A few months ago, I bought a bottle of 90 pills for a total of $36 from a local drug store. I don’t take them every day and there’s 90 in the bottle so it’s hard to keep track of them.

It seemed like his allergy pills were disappearing pretty quickly.

A few months ago though I did notice that the bottle seems to be getting emptier despite me not taking a pill every day. I thought that was a little odd but didn’t really think anything else of it. But then just about a month ago, I noticed it significantly more empty than before. So I decided to count them and found there were about 15 pills or so in the bottle.

His brother was the thief.

Fast forward to last night, I wanted to take a pill, so I opened the bottle and noticed there was 1 pill left. I immediately suspected my brother of taking them, without asking obviously. So I confronted him about it. He admitted to taking them, but he questioned how many I think he took.

He made a reasonable request.

I said I obviously didn’t have a clue but it seems like it’s been happening for months. He got incredibly defensive and said “bro it’s just loratadine. It’s an allergy pill, not money, not a prescription.” I said that it’s the principle, it doesn’t matter what it is, you don’t steal. I then demanded he replace the product. To go CVSs website and order the exact bottle, because it’s a 1 for 1 comp. That’s the price I paid for the product.

His brother had another suggestion.

He thought that was absolutely ridiculous, because he can get a bottle of like 300 pills on Amazon for like $15, instead of 90 for $36. Is it more expensive? Yes. But that’s the price I paid, despite it being cheaper elsewhere.

His brother is adamant about ordering from Amazon.

He wouldn’t budge. He said I’m ordering you this or nothing at all. He called me a jerk for demanding this but he doesn’t see it that way at all. So, Reddit. What are your thoughts? AITAH?

The brother needs to learn to stop stealing.

He should’ve bought his own bottle on Amazon instead of taking his brother’s pills.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is completely on his side.

Don’t take it if you can’t afford to replace it.

This is a very good point.

This reader can relate to his situation.

At least the brother admitted to being a thief.

This needs to stop.

