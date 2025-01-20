His Demanding Customer Ordered A Potato With Everything On It, So He Added Everything That Was Available At The Restaurant

Anyone who has ever waited tables knows that some customers really deserve a dose of their own medicine.

This guy faced a customer who would do anything but listen to what he was trying to say, so he went ahead and just did what he asked.

Keep reading to find out how that played out.

You want a potato with everything? Sure, you can have a potato with *everything*! One thing I was recently remembering was how ridiculous people used to get over baked potatoes. Now, don’t get me wrong, I did and still really like the fact that Wendy’s offers baked potatoes as a side as an alternative to french fries.

This guy knows it isn’t a big deal…

I’ve never been a huge fan of fries, so I used to eat baked potatoes all the time when I was there. Ordering a baked potato should be a really easy task. On the menu, there were three options at the time: a sour cream and chive potato (the cheapest option, 99 cents at the time), as well as a bacon and cheese potato and a broccoli and cheese potato.

He explains how the potato flavors work…

Butter was also available for all potatoes and we were more than willing to mix and match ingredients for all potatoes, sometimes for a little extra price depending on what the person wanted on it. This sounds simple enough, but there were a number of people who would come through and ask for a “potato with everything” or a “works potato.” (I think they got this idea from Arby’s, who did have an item called a “works potato” at the time, but they didn’t have broccoli as an option.)

He knew some people would be confused with this one…

Since there was not a menu item called works potato or a potato with everything, we usually tried to confirm with the customer what they actually wanted on their potato to ensure there was no whining and complaining about what the customer actually got. Most of the time, people were reasonable and confirmed what they wanted, often finding out there was, indeed, an ingredient they didn’t want. A few crazy souls really did want it all.

This is where it gets bad…

But every once in a while I got a real idiot who talked to me like I was an idiot for daring to confirm what they wanted on their potato. These people took up a lot more time than was really necessary, and made my job just a little more miserable. I remember one night I had a Karen in drive thru was being an exceptional idiot and absolutely refused to have a conversation about what she wanted on her potato with everything. “I want a potato with everything!” she screeched. “What do you not understand about that! I want EVERYTHING you can put on a potato!” *CUE MALICIOUS COMPLIANCE!*

UH OH…

What most people didn’t know at the time was we had a secret menu item called the chili and cheese baked potato. (I think it’s since become a regular menu item so more people probably know about it today.) Very few people ordered it and most people certainly did not mix and match it with most other ingredients. After all, chili over top of broccoli is really, really gross. But this woman said she wanted everything we can put on a potato!

She wanted EVERYTHING!

So, I rang her up for a chili and cheese baked potato, add on sour cream, butter, broccoli, bacon, chives, and shredded cheese (the cheese that came with it was melted. It came out to like $6, which was a lot for the late 1990s for a single baked potato! My sandwich maker got wide eyed and asked if I was sure. I told her the woman insisted she wanted everything we could put on a potato!

That’s INSANE!

The sandwich maker makes the potato, and it’s got so many ingredients on it that she has to force the lid closed on it. It looks and smells gross, but we bag it up, take the woman’s money, and give her the bag. She comes inside with her potato, puts it on the counter, and asks, “WHAT IS THIS!” “It’s a potato with everything we can put on it, ma’am!”

She wasn’t going to let this go…

“This isn’t what I wanted,” she screeches. “I wanted a bacon and cheese potato with sour cream and butter!” “Sorry, ma’am, but I tried to confirm with you what you wanted and you insisted you wanted a potato with EVERYTHING we could put on it!” “No, that’s not what I wanted! Make me a bacon and cheese potato!”

They finally got on agreeing terms.

My manager eventually came up and had the sandwich maker give her what she wanted. The woman was so wrapped up in getting the potato she wanted, she didn’t realize she paid about $3.50 more for it than she had to due to the chili, broccoli, and shredded cheese, so guess who didn’t get a refund for the extra money she paid!

That sounds like a problematic customer!

Why didn’t she just simply say what she wanted?!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user shares their experience working at a similar place when they were in college.

That’s right! This user has a funny take on the story.

This user has a joke to crack with this one!

This user feels sad about their food choices.

This user wouldn’t have gone easy on that customer!

If only this customer gave their order a second thought, none of this would have happened!

They might have learned their lesson, but probably not.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.