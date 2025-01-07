His Family Was Interrupted By Preachy People Who Wanted To Talk About Religion, But His Catholic Dad Knew How To Deal With All Of Them

Often times it’s not about believing or not believing in certain religious beliefs, it’s also about learning and having enough information about your believes that you can counter the people that try to preach you!

This guy’s dad knew how to deal with such people!

Check out the full story!

You want to talk about our lord and savior? Sure This isn’t me but my father. He was raised in a VERY catholic household, going to mass 3+ times a week, Sunday school the whole thing.

His family had different believes from his father…

My grandma always thought he would be the pastor/priest (idk I’m not religious at all). He didn’t, he became an academic. He is no longer involved in the church in anyway shape or form. And from my knowledge doesn’t believe in the faith. (This man has taken my sister and I to warped tour in a “smoke meth and hail satan” shirt with a rubber unicorn head on) anyways.

His father is well versed with his knowledge on the subject…

Because of his upbringing and his character he knows the Bible better than basically anyone I know. Now the story. We live in a pretty mixed religion town, with many Jehovahs witnesses. And they come a-knocking.

He plays along every time!

He answers the door, and they ask the normal question “would you like to speak about our lord and savior Jesus Christ?” Unlike most he opens the door, and invites them in giving them a glass of water saying “SURE”. Hour or so later talking, and quoting the Bible, they begin to realize they are out matched. And start seeing the other side of the argument.

His father knew that arguing against it wouldn’t get him anywhere…

And slowly begin to agree, questioning everything. And then leaving about 2 hours later no longer believing in their faith, looking defeated and deflated they leave, never to be seen again. (From what i heard through an acquaintance they left the church). One of his hobbies is talking to the phone scammers for hours on end, playing dumb, taking up their time as he does his work.

UH OH…

Ending the phone call calling them horrible people trying to swindle people. And usually getting a forget you! click” in return. His excuse is when they are talking to him they aren’t scamming anyone else. And people wonder why I am the way I am.

WOW! This father surely knows his business!

Why can’t people just stop bothering others with their religious believes?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about this story.

This user thinks this guy’s father is an interesting person.

This user isn’t convinced with this story at all.

This user believes this guy’s dad is his kind of person.

This user thinks the dad will make good friends with their landlord!

This user thinks this story was entertaining to read!

It would be a delight to witness a conversation between him and a priest!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.