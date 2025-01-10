His In-Laws Are Hoarders With Poor Hygiene, And He’s Upset That His Wife Wants To Let His Mother-In-Law Stay With Them Indefinitely

Some people prioritize personal hygiene and cleanliness more than others, but even if you don’t love to clean, it’s important to maintain a healthy environment in your home.

In today’s story, a husband describes his in-laws as hoarders who have a disgusting home that really isn’t even safe to live in.

His wife wants to let her mom (his mother-in-law) move in with them temporarily, and he doesn’t think that’s a good idea.

Let’s dive into all the details…

AITA for refusing to let my mentally ill hoarder in-laws stay at my house indefinitely? Preface: My In Laws are in their 60’s. Hoarders. Unhealthy people. Not elderly. Saying: “Well, this is what happens when you get to be our age”. No it doesn’t. Eat healthy and take care of yourself. They don’t cook, clean, their house is falling apart from neglect ,neglect their own hygiene, they reek of urine, and have two cats who urinate and defecate all over the house. Their doctors have passively made comments about the smell. They don’t ask for help or consider nursing homes. They seem to be there mentally, but are just gross.

The fire department saw the inside of their home.

Incident 1: Winter of 2023, my FIL (+350 lbs) fell and he and my MIL could not get him back up. They called the fire department. FD saw the condition of the house, called the health department and said they had 14 days or so to fix some of the issues around the house before they would be forced to leave. The humane society came and took their Two cats away (I also know they just feed their cats leftovers from the food they get delivered. IMO they should not have the poor things).

They cleaned it up, but it didn’t last.

There is mold, cat defecation, rot, and I would bet human excitement all around the house. My wife said there were trash bags filled to the brim everywhere. They got the house taken care of just enough to meet code, and fell right back into it and now it’s worse. FIL recently beat cancer, but has some wounds/infections on his legs and they keep coming back. Not sure on the cause of the infections, but I am certain their hygiene and living environment is causing them to remain.

The fire department came back.

Incident 2 (Today), & AITA: Today, my FIL fell again and it was a repeat of 2023. FD Called. Health department. The Humane society took the two cats away, again. They have done nothing to improve the house. I heard my MIL say “it’s only gotten worse” over the phone when talking to my wife earlier tonight. The health department has marked it with “red tape” or a “red flag” or something where the house is not permitted for entry at this time, I think is what I heard.

That is so gross!

FIL’s leg infections had maggots growing on them. Yes, maggots. He was delirious from the fall and is being admitted to the hospital for a few days. Sounds like a minor kidney injury or something.

He doesn’t want his MIL living at his house.

MIL has been discharged. She does not own a cell phone, and all of her belongings are back at the house which I am not sure they can get in. My wife is on her way to get my MIL and bring her back to our house. I said no.

He’s not sure if he should let his MIL stay or not.

My wife and I both work from home. We do have the room. My wife said she will sleep in the guest bedroom, which doubles as my wife’s office. I feel like in a 14 year husband and wife relationship in a house that we own together, my feelings and opinions should be valid, and we should come to an agreement. My in-laws knew in 2023 they had to do something, and they didn’t, and I do not want to be a shelter for that kind of behavior.. AITA for telling my wife “No, your MIL can’t stay here”

I wouldn’t want the MIL staying in my home either. Maybe they could get her a hotel for the night and come up with another, longer-term plan.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader suggests giving the wife an ultimatum.

Another reader warns not to let the in-laws move in.

His wife probably hasn’t thought this through.

Their marriage needs to be the priority.

Here are a couple suggestions of other places where the in-laws could stay.

The in-laws probably need therapy.

