His Neighbor’s Gutter Kept Flooding His Backyard, But They Were Unwilling To Fix The Problem. So He Complained To The HOA And Cost Him $2,500.

Neighbors gutter is flooding my property didn’t want to fix. Ok I’ll pay. Now I won’t. Happened about 2 years ago friend reminded me of this today. My next door neighbors house is slightly elevated higher than mine. His gutter is not buried into a drainage system. It floods my side yard when it rains and had progressed to flooding my front yard.

The neighbor claimed he couldn’t afford to fix the problem.

I have had nice conversations in the past, but he is totally prejudiced when referring to the people who live across the street who are wonderful nice people. I approached him about a year ago prior and asked him if we could jointly work on drainage issues. He dismissed me immediately and said, “I don’t have any money to spend.” I said ok no problem and let it go for 6 months.

He’s willing to pay for the problem to be fixed.

I approached him again one day when he was outside and said I would like to fix it and I will get 3 estimates on the work and I will pay for it since I am such a nice guy and I had just gotten a bonus at work and I am tired of walking through a mud pit. He didn’t say anything, and I told him I would get back to him with a plan and need him to sign off for HOA approval. I am getting estimates around $2500 to bury his downspouts and tie in drains in the ground and run to a pop off valves in the back of the house. All 3 estimates wanted to do virtually the same work at around the same cost.

The neighbor won’t approve the work.

So I contact the HOA and put in a request to fix. They then go to him for approval, and he says I will not allow him to do the work on my house. Now I am thinking, your water run off is flooding my yard and you don’t want to approve and allow me to pay? The HOA comes back and said we talked to him and he will does not want you fix the issue.

90% of the water is coming from his downspout.

It’s time for malicious compliance…

So here comes the compliance part. I ended up putting in a walkway with shrubs on the side of the house, but that doesn’t fix the flooding issue only helps that I don’t have to walk in it. I then filed multiple complaint against my neighbor with the HOA for the damaged caused. They send complaint letters to him telling him if he doesn’t fix the problem he would be fined.

The neighbor had to pay to have the work done.

He had to hire his own company and fix his own drains the exact way that I was going to do them. Then he asked me if I was going to pay. And I smiled and told him no!!!

That neighbor was completely unreasonable! Really, he should’ve been the one to pay for the work anyway, so it worked out well in the end.

Sometimes HOAs are actually helpful!

