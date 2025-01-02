His Roommate’s Girlfriend Kept Leaving Wet Cat Food Around And It Was Gathering Flies, But When She Finally Decided To Clean It She Used His Scrub Daddy. Now He’s Angrier Than Ever.

Some people require convincing to do what’s right.

In this man’s case, his roommate’s girlfriend thinks it’s okay to wash her cat’s bowl with the same sponge they wash their own dishes. He very strongly disagrees.

She refuses to change her ways, and now he’s wondering if he could possibly be in the wrong.

Let’s find out.

AITA for telling my roommate’s girlfriend to not clean her cat bowl with my sponge? My roommate’s girlfriend (who does not pay rent, or utilities, or anything) has a cat that lives in our apartment with us. She feeds him wet and dry food. The wet food sits there for days on end and dries up because the cat doesn’t eat it all. She doesn’t want to give him less food than she does because she “doesn’t want to starve him”. There are countless flies around his bowl because of this.

This is irresponsible and unsanitary. But things got worse.

While I was cooking dinner tonight, she took his wet cat food bowl and put it in the sink I was using (I was cleaning as I was cooking) and I said “Why would you put that in the sink I’m using?” She said: “I want to let it soak”. So I moved it to the kitchen counter to “let it soak”. She said: “I don’t want it to soak there”. I said: “Well it’s not going in the sink”.

Things were about to come to a boiling point.

About 3 minutes later, she starts to scrub the bowl clean, and I look over and see she is using the scrub daddy that I use to clean my dishes on her dried wet cat food bowl.

Uh-oh.

I said “Why are you using the Scrub Daddy on that bowl?!?!?” and she replied “Because I need to clean it”. We went back and forth about how that’s DIGUSTING and she said it wasn’t. She said “it’s just food”, it’s the same as me cleaning my dishes with it.

This is insane behavior and she needs a reality check.

I told her I’m throwing the sponge away and buying a new one and if she does that again I’m hiding the sponge from her. She told me she’d continue to do it. AITA?

She can buy her own sponges (or find her own apartment) then.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This person sounds baffled.

Exactly.

Another reader chimes in with wise words.

Another cat owner shares their knowledge.

This person shares their opinion.

Maybe this will convince her.

Cat saliva contains bacteria that can be harmful to humans, so for everyone’s safety, this really has to stop.

But regardless of this information, she has no business behaving this way in someone else’s apartment.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.