His Teacher Made Rude Jokes About His Disability, So He Made Fun Of His Divorce And Got In Trouble

AITA for insulting my teacher about his divorce? Since I’ve been born, my legs haven’t functioned like most others and I’m in a wheelchair. As an ambulatory wheelchair user, I’ve dealt with many insults and comments made in regards to my disability. But in general I have met an amazing group of friendss who deeply care for and support me.

Unfortunately, throughout my 2nd last year of high school I had to deal with a horrible math teacher who would make harmful comments towards my disability with a new “joke” pretty much every week. I couldn’t enter the classroom without hearing: “Whoaa slam the break. Class has begun!” or “Lunch time has started, make sure to fill up on gas!” Or even the offensive nicknames like “hot rod” or … “rims.” I’m sick of this trash. So we’re in the new year, and we just had our final year meeting and lo and behold, I’m greeted by him with yet another pathetic joke.

It’s at this point where I let my emotions get the better of me, so I started shouting personal insults back towards him about his divorce. I must admit, I said some pretty awful things, like how it was his fault and that it was probably a long time coming. He immediately shouts at me then removes me from the meeting then my Mom and F receive a call, yelling at me for my actions. His comments and the entire situation has added a lot of stress to me, on top of my own weight concerns. I’ve been dreading another year at this stupid school only to be taught by this horrible man yet again. Now I feel as though the insults are only going to get worse after my recent actions. I just literally can’t. AITA?

Disability discrimination is not okay.

