His Wife Wanted An Extravagant Birthday Party But He Knew They Can’t Afford It, So He Refused To Pay For Anything And Backed Out

Often times it gets hard to figure out who might be wrong in an argument when it comes to a couple’s quarrel.

This couple broke into a fight over a birthday celebration.

Check out the full story!

AITA for canceling my wife’s bday plans? So my birthday is coming up. Last year, my wife threw a big surprise party for me. I am not a big birthday person. Didn’t complain – but saw it coming and didn’t really want it.

He wasn’t fond of the effort she put..

Pretended to be surprised and had a good time regardless and appreciated her. However, it was way too expensive. I told her next year I don’t want to spend any money. I’m more of a low key guy. Ordering in food and watching a movie would be ideal for me. She also does not make much money right now, so we really rely on my paycheck (she’s almost done law school).

He knew it wasn’t a good idea!

I really didn’t enjoy paying the credit card bill after last years party. I will go all out for her. I enjoy gift giving and planning things. However, I just don’t want her to spend money on me. If I need something, I’ll just buy it.

He wasn’t approving of this idea…

Anyways, I find out she planned a whole day in the city 2 hours away at a fancy restaurant. This means I gotta drive two hours there and two hours back (she’s scared of driving in the city). She also bought expensive tickets to a show and a few gifts.

He wants to save up!

Am I TA for saying to cancel the whole thing? I prefaced weeks ago to not spend too much money on anything. We have two expensive trips coming (Italy for her graduation).

UH OH…

This situation might not end well. Why can’t they figure out a middle ground?

Let’s find out what The Reddit community thinks about this one!

This user blames the wife for being ignorant towards this guy’s wishes.

This user believes the wife has made everything about herself!

That’s right! This person believes there’s a communication gap between this couple.

This person has a great point! They believe the wife is being unreasonable.

That makes sense! This user believes this guy needs to learn to say no.

There’s nothing that communication can’t fix.

They just need to talk things through.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.