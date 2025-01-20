HOA President Has The Fire Department Paint One Side Of The Road Yellow So Nobody Can Park There, But One Neighbor Retaliates By Parking His Boat In Front Of Her House

If you have more cars than can fit in your garage or driveway, street parking might be your only option.

Imagine living in a neighborhood where there is an abundance of free street parking, but then an HOA president wants to cut the available street parking in half.

The neighbors in this story encountered this exact scenario, but one neighbor found a way to get back at the HOA president.

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

You can’t park there, I won’t be safe This story is about a power hungry HOA President. We will call her Helen. So a little background about my neighborhood. It’s basically a long street with a cul-de-sac at the end. Helen lives in one of the 4 houses that encircle the cul-de-sac.

Helen is concerned about something that’s really not a problem.

So a few years ago, Helen proposed at our monthly HOA meeting that our street is too narrow for emergency vehicles like fire trucks or ambulances to fit through. She’s worried that they won’t be able to reach the cul de sac houses in an emergency. Which is nonsense. It’s not a thru road so only residents of this small street ever need to use it. Sure it can be a little tight at at times but two lane traffic moves comfortably (and it rarely ever needs to because it’s a quiet neighborhood street with not much traffic.) Fire trucks can and have been accessing the cul-de-sac since the beginning of time.

None of the neighbors liked Helen’s idea.

But Helen was on a power trip and she wanted to have one side of the street curb painted yellow to restrict the parallel parking on the street. This move was heavily opposed because it would significantly limit street parking in our neighborhood. Plenty of people raised concerns that there wouldn’t be enough parking and this would affect the value of their homes. And since the street parking was first come first serve, it would create undue competition between neighbors in securing a parking spot on our street.

Everyone voted the idea down.

But Helen pushed back saying that safety was more important being able to find a parking spot. She said there’s always plenty of room to park on the cul-de-sac if need be. It shouldn’t be an issue. And after much deliberation, we put it to a vote and the motion DID NOT pass. The highly unpopular curb painting would not be happening. Or so we thought.

Helen is a liar.

Helen went to the fire department a few days later and voiced her concerns. She told them the neighborhood residents had her support in painting the curb. And on a Monday afternoon while everyone was at work, they painted the curb yellow. We all came back home that evening to find that our available parking options had been cut in half. People were livid.

She asked for it!

One neighbor is particular was having none of it. You see he owned a small boat which he typically kept parked on the street. But now that parking was significantly reduced, he decided he would find a better place for his boat. He waited for Helen to leave for work the next day and parked it right in front of her house on the cul-de-sac, per her suggestion.

This is hilarious!

The look on her face when she came home to find her usual parking space taken over by a boat was almost worth the whole ordeal. And since he rarely ever took his boat out, it stays parked there in front of her house pretty much year round. At the next HOA election, she was voted out. The next president got the curb painted back to normal but boat guy still parks his boat in front of Helen’s house. All is good in the world.

Oh, Helen! She’s never going to live this bad decision down!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

