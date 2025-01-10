Home Inspector Shares The Horrible Conditions He Found When He Checked Out A House

I think being a house inspector would be a pretty interesting job, because you know you’re gonna be exploring a new structure every day.

A home inspector named Preston posted a vide on TikTok and talked to viewers about the not-so-good discoveries he made while on the job recently.

Preston told viewers, “I’m here today at this inspection, and my client, who’s a TikTok follower, also told me the realtors were not happy I was doing this one. They tried to get her to choose somebody else.”

He continued, “I don’t know if you guys notice, but these bricks are angled downhill. I was looking at the crack right there, but it doesn’t really explain why these bricks are slanted down. But if you look out here, you’ll also notice the chimney is kind of leaning outward. And then, as you look up, you start to see a curve right there.”

Preston added, “You can actually see it more pronounced from this side, right up there, and now I know why the realtors didn’t want me doing this inspection.”

Preston talked about the house’s SMALL water heater and said, “I was not getting hot enough water in the house, and I was giving them the benefit of the doubt, thinking they just got the water heater turned down. That’s the water heater … that’s running the water, the hot water, for this entire house.”

Doh!

Check out the video.

