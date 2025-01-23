Horrible Customer Wanted This Insurance Agent To Cancel His Policy, So They Did What The Customer Wanted And It Screwed Up Their Life.

Sometimes taking advice from people who are experts in their field is a really good idea!

This guy had to deal with an annoying customer who wanted his insurance policy cancelled even after this insurance guy advised against it.

The insurance guy was seriously trying to look out for the customer, and when the customer wouldn’t listen, there were major consequences!

Find out what consequences this customer had to deal with.

Cancel your car insurance and screw up your life? Sure. Former car insurance agent.

Had someone screaming at me that if we didn’t do what he wanted, then he wanted to cancel his policy. What he wanted was illegal so it wasn’t happening no matter who he cried to. After he was repeatedly denied he kept saying to cancel his policy.

He knew he had to do what he was asked…

I told him he should really get new insurance first as my state has mandatory insurance requirements on active registration; but he said to cancel it anyway, right NOW!! So I did. Well a couple days later he calls back VERY mad because he couldn’t find new insurance and now his driver’s license is suspended, he has a court appearance, and is suspended from his job.

UH OH…

He was caught driving without valid insurance so on top of the normal issues of no insurance on active registration, so he now has a very expensive ticket too. His job also required a valid license so he couldn’t work until everything was resolved.

He knew his job!

I warned him but he didn’t listen; so sad to be you dude. I’m not commissioned, when I tell you something try listening; I’m just trying to help you and advise you about the law.

YIKES! That must have stung!

Who would have thought cancelling an insurance policy could get you in so much trouble!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about this one.

This user shares rules from Minnesota.

This user really wants to know what the illegal activity was!

This user wants to know more about cancelling insurance.

This user has a scenario and needs answers!

This user is shocked that some states don’t require mandatory insurance.

The customer really shouldn’t listened.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.