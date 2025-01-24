Husband Made A Thoughtless Joke On Christmas Eve, So A Festive Night Ended In Hurt Feelings

Even during the season of goodwill, the smallest comments can sow seeds of conflict.

A father’s attempt at humor on Christmas Eve fell flat, leaving his wife to question whether it was really harmless fun.

AITA? Was my husband too sarcastic or is that fine? I had wrapped all the presents for our children (7M & 9F) and was putting them into the pillowcases from Santa on Christmas Eve.

In came the husband with not much nice to say.

My husband came in and said, “Oh great, so we’re not going to get them too many presents next year then?”

The wife immediately clocks this sarcasm.

I said, “That’s weird, that doesn’t sound like thanks for all your hard work wrapping.”

He immediately tries to evade accountability.

He said, “Oh, come on, I’m just making a joke. Stop trying to start fights with me.”

The wife starts to notice a larger pattern in their dynamic.

I just think there are a lot of “jokes” that end in fights if I don’t say some version of, “Sorry, I did it wrong again,” after them. AITA, or was this harmless fun I took the wrong way?

