Husband Suggested That His Wife Use A Calendar To Keep Track Of Their Schedules, But She Thinks It’s More Evidence Of Him Not Paying Attention To The Family’s Affairs

AITA for telling my wife we need a calendar? My wife is constantly scheduling things. But just tells me verbally. I’m grateful for her planning.

However, I honestly cannot keep all of the things we are doing. Especially without them being written down somewhere. She thinks the fact that I suggested we have a family calendar is ridiculous. And means I don’t care to remember.

I’m worried it’s only going to get worse as our daughter gets older. And we have more to keep track of. AITA?

Get a calendar. Write things down. Make your life easier.

