The Ellison Cave System Boasts Two Of The Deepest Freefall Pits In The United States

Caves are one of nature’s most incredible creations.

Whether it is a small cave just large enough to crawl in (or, in the past, to sleep in for a night), or a massive cave system that spans miles, they are incredible, and sometimes terrifying.

If you are in the United States, you have access to a variety of amazing caves including the iconic Mammoth Caves, which are among the largest in the world.

Another great cave that is lesser known is the Ellison’s Cave system. This system is located in the Appalachian Plateaus of Northwest Georgia.

While there is a lot to love about these caves, one thing really sets it apart and that is the insane drops that are present.

One such drop is known as Fantastic Pit within Ellison’s Cave. It is the deepest freefall pit in America, plunging down vertically for 179 meters (586 feet).

Within the same system is Incredible Pit, which is 134 meters (440 feet) deep.

The cave system itself is 19 kilometers (12 miles) long, and including those massive drops, it goes down 324 meters (1063 feet), so there is plenty to explore. These measurements make it the 12th deepest cave system in the country.

While massive drop-offs like this are interesting, they are also extremely dangerous.

In 2011 two young men from Florida died while exploring the cave system. They got stuck at the bottom of one of the pits while water fell on them, resulting in hypothermia.

This cave system is incredible, but it doesn’t have the deepest pits in the world.

That honor belongs to Vrtiglavica, which is in the Kanin Mountains of the Western Julian Alps in Slovenia. this system has a drop that goes down 603 meters (1978 feet).

While exploring caves is fun and interesting, these systems with massive drops in them should only be tried by experts with the proper equipment because they can be so dangerous.

I would love to see these caves in person.

