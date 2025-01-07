Incompetent Airline Kept Rescheduling His Flight, But When They Refused To Give Him A Partial Refund, He Cancelled His Flight And Saved Even More

Some airlines can really be a pain to travel with especially around the holiday season.

Ryanair won’t refund me. Sure I fly for free So I booked a flight for the 24th of December to visit my grandparents. Trying to be responsible I booked the flight 8 weeks in advance.

Payed 150€ for both flights( there and return) And sure, I’ll pay that 6€ for a suitcase. So all is good and I forget about the flight. Well last week I get an email telling me that the flight time has changed, ok, I check it, Great! It departs 2 hours earlier. No worries. 3 days later. PING. Another email, but now the flight is a day prior. Uh oh. I have university that day. But let me see what I can do. Contact customer service, jump trough hoops, but there is no alternative flight.

Ok , while browsing I notice that the flight is now a bit cheaper, 40€ cheaper. So I ask if I can get a partial refund or an upgrade for the inconvenience of the flight leaving earlier and me reshuffling my schedule. Well , nope, they insist that I can only accept the flight or cancel it fully. I hold off. Not worth the hassle, I think. Who knows how long it takes to get my money back.

So after a few days I check the flight, Wow they reduced the price, now the asking price is 7.99€, that’s almost free. So I ask again, is a partial refund possible. Ok, no problem, please cancel my booking. 24 hours later they notify me the full refund has been processed.

Great now I book the flight again , for just 15€ there and back. Now that’s a cheap flight. The taxi to the airport costs me more. But hey no partial refund

