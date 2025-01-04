‘It can actually lead to significant cognitive and emotional changes.’ – A Doctor Shared Safety Tips That People Should Follow During Winter

Folks, let’s get real: the winter months are hard for a lot of people for a number of reasons.

And that’s why it’s important to take care of yourselves AND to listen to advice from doctors!

The man you’re about to hear from is named Dr. Bing and he talked to TikTokkers about his recommended safety tips for the winter season.

Dr. Bing told viewers, “Space heaters can be incredibly dangerous if not used properly, and they are a leading cause of house fires during the winter.”

He added that space heaters can cause burns, fires, and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Dr. Bing moved on to a new topic and said, “The cold weather tricks your brain into thinking that you’re not working as hard as you are because you’re not feeling as hot or you’re not sweating as much. And from a neurological perspective, overexertion can lead to fainting, which increases the risk of head injuries.”

Because of those risks, the doctor recommended stretching for 5 to 10 minutes before outdoor winter activities.

Dr. Bing then talked about seasonal affective disorder that people suffer from during the winter months and explained, “This is not just about feeling down. It can actually lead to significant cognitive and emotional changes such as poor concentration, fatigue, and a lack of motivation.”

He said people should buy light boxes and use them for 20 to 30 minutes every morning. He said that people who don’t want to buy light boxes should go outside during daylight hours to exercise and do activities.

Check out his video.

Safety first!

