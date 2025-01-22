January 21, 2025 at 7:20 pm

IT Guy’s Under-Performance Results In Him Being Fired After His Pride Caused Him To Lash Out At A Coworker For Helping Out

Do my job and my job only? Sure!

In 2003-2004, I worked for a call center in Idaho, and I was hired from off the call floor into the facilities department alongside the IT guy.

Think primary role facilities with a junior role in IT.

I didn’t care for the facility role, so in my spare time, I dove into the IT side as much as possible and did work on behalf of the IT guy to keep the issues at a minimum for the IT guy.

Eventually, the IT guy started complaining that I was doing his job (although that was the deal when I was hired, and I was keeping up on my facilities work and the IT work).

One day, I was up on the call floor imaging a section of PCs because the IT guy bailed on me after he threw a fit over something (I can’t remember what).

This day, there happened to be an executive on-site, and she asked the site manager why the Facilities guy was doing IT work.

I was told to only work on facilities issues.

Cue MC.

All of my work from that day forward came in the form of a ticket.

No ticket, no work. 75% of the time, I was chilling in my office watching a movie while the IT guy was busting his ***.

Turns out, they needed my help but wouldn’t let me.

Eventually, the IT guy was let go for under performance, and I moved into the role full time.

Had the guy not complained about me helping, he may have kept his job.

This is the prime example of work smarter not harder — and this worker failed at it.

Pride goes before the fall etc etc.

