‘It sucked the life out of me. You could pay me a billion dollars.’ – This Teacher Talked About Why She Was Punished By The Florida Department Of Education

You never know how the folks in charge are gonna react when it comes to jobs.

And that’s why sometimes it’s just best to not say anything at all!

But the young woman you’re about to meet felt like sounding off about a work-related matter that concerned her and she took to TikTok to talk about it…and it ended up getting her into hot water.

The video showed the young woman opening an envelope and she said, “Hang out with me while I find out what my punishment from the Department of Education is.”

She continued, “On red paper when we are told to not grade in red because studies show that it is degrading.”

The woman said she was put on a one-year probation from her job and fined $750.

She said, “That’s crazy. There are literal educators who have put their hands on students and received the exact same punishments that I’m receiving. I didn’t do that. I would never do that. What I did, your mind will be blown if I choose to share that with you.”

Here’s the video.

The woman posted a follow-up video and explained that she got in trouble at her job because she made a TikTok video about how she was scared for herself and her students and fellow staff members because of school shootings.

She said about teaching, “It sucked the life out of me. You could pay me a billion dollars, and I would say, ‘No.’ I will not go back to the education system.”

I think she’s over being a teacher…

