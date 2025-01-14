‘I’ve known about this for a while, but you may not know.’ – Shopper Said She Knows How You Can Tell If Your Amazon Product Was Previously Returned

I guess I never gave too much thought to whether products I’ve ordered from Amazon were pre-owned, but this video definitely changed my mind.

It comes to us from a woman named Lori and she claimed that she knows a fool-proof way to tell if your Amazon product was a return.

Lori said, “I’ve known about this for a while, but you may not know, and this could not be more of a perfect example to show you.”

She showed viewers two identical packages, but one appeared to be a lot flatter than the other one.

She said, “If you order a package from Amazon and it comes with a bag like this with the green line on the side, this means it has previously been ordered and returned, and they’re reselling it to you now.”

Lori added, “It doesn’t necessarily mean there’s something wrong with it, but just something to let you know and be aware of, because I’ve ordered quantity of two and this is what I got.”

Lori then said, “You could have put this back in a little bit better. Wondering if someone just shoved it in here they sent it back and they said, ‘Oh, this is what you need. Send it to her.’”

