Jeep Grand Cherokee Owners Share The Many Problems They’ve Had With Their New Vehicle

It’s always frustrating when you buy a new car and the problems begin right away.

That’s what happened to a couple named Kris and Hillary and they posted a video on TikTok and talked about the issues they’ve had with their new Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Hillary viewers, “We bought this new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe less than a year ago. And we just had our fourth major breakdown for the exact same issue again. Which means it’s been in the shop over 60 days already in under a year of owning it.”

She continued, “If you’re new here we traded in our Wrangler for this to flat tow behind our motorhome. To have as a more comfortable daily driver. But after owning it just six weeks, the rear air suspension failed. It’s now happened four times. We had the car back for less than a month since it was repaired the last time.”

Hillary then said, “The most frustrating part is that Jeep is not doing anything to identify or fix the root cause of the problem. They just keep replacing the airbags. We hired an attorney and filed a Lemon Law case. But it’s not as simple as you may think. It’ll likely take 6 to 12 months and we can’t get rid of the car until it’s resolved.”

She added, “Also, because we have an open legal case associated with the vehicle. Jeep customer care is now saying that they won’t provide any assistance such as a rental car.”

