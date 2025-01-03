Job Seeker Was Almost Scammed By A Fake Hiring Manager, But He Figured Out Their Scheme Just In Time And Got The Media To Cover It

Scammers who were never caught tend to get really comfortable.

Then, sometimes, all it takes is one person to dismantle their entire operation, and this is exactly what happened when someone finally figured out a restaurant’s scheme and gave them a reality check.

Let’s read the story.

Restaurant scams me for fake google reviews, I burn their google reviews page/reputation to the ground and get the media to cover it. About a month ago I applied for a sushi restaurant called Yoshi’s. I got a text from their ‘hiring manager,’ and we chatted about my availability, location, start date, yada yada. She then asked me to write a ‘review’ of general Japanese food to show I knew what I was talking about and could upsell customers. Fine, I wrote a long review and sent it to her. She then sends me a Tinylink URL and tells me to post it there before I would be invited for an interview. I click it and what do you know? It’s the Google page for a whole different restaurant all the way across the city.

Wow. They are blatantly trying to scam people.

I read the reviews, and they had done this to 30 or so people in the last two weeks at the different locations franchised to the same crazy owner. I was mad, to say the least. People are unemployed at staggering rates struggling to feed their families, and they are scamming potential hires for fake reviews.

They never got caught. Until now.

Being unemployed, I had some time on my hands so I screenshotted our conversation and posted it all over social media. They went from 3.4 to 1.2 in a few hours with more than 70 new reviews about their dishonest behavior. I was satisfied with that, and a report to the attorney general here. But then I noticed, the owner had managed to get all the reviews removed, so at that point, I went full nuclear.

He was not going to let them get away with this.

I contacted every media outlet, reported them to every oversight board, emailed corporate about it, and reported them to Google. I managed to get one of our local news outlets to cover it, and Google ended up removing all of their reviews altogether. Scam me and countless others? I ruin your business’s reputation for your dishonest behavior.

Justice was served!

