Joe & The Juice Customer Called Out For Lying About What They Put in Their Drinks

I personally have never heard of Joe & The Juice, but, after watching this video, I have an idea of what it’s all about.

And a TikTokker named Hunter posted a video and said told viewers that the company isn’t exactly being straight with its customers.

Hunter said, “If you get juices from Joe and the Juice, you need to hear this because I’m 99.9% sure you don’t know this, and you need to know it. I was sitting there with my cold brew, waiting for someone, and I’m like, ‘By the way, could you just show me the olive oil that you use?’”

He said that a worker showed him a tin that said the mixture was 95% canola oil and only 5% olive oil.

Hunter continued, “I asked the person working there. She said because it’s healthy and it also is an emulsifier. It makes it flow better and it also makes it creamier and thicker, which, if you’re having a juice, juices do not need to be thick like a smoothie.”

He added, “The only time they don’t do it is if you’re on the app ordering and you choose no oil, which is crazy to think about.”

Check out the video.

@healthwithhunter I have never been a juice person, but if you are someone who goes to Joe & The Juice and gets one of these, make sure you’re ordering it without any oil. It’s so disappointing that they don’t disclose this and that they hide a 95% canola oil blend as olive oil… ♬ original sound – HEALTH WITH HUNTER

