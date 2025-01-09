Kid With Terrible Motion Sickness Asks The Flight Attendant For A Sick Bag, But When She Doesn’t Believe Him And Refuses He Let’s It All Fly

Being really sick is awful. It’s even harder when you’re away from home and your cozy warm bed. It can be bad for other people, too, if you’re in public.

Think I’m faking being sick, get stuck for 2 hours I was probably about 10 years old and had an awful history of motion sickness. So bad that I threw up on a paddleboard! My family was going on a vacation because my parents had gotten a ton of miles and we were splurging going to England and Scotland (I’m from the US).

After a couple days in London, we took a small Ryanair flight over to Scotland for a day or two. It was terrible and a really small plane so a lot of turbulence and other things. The whole flight, I was on the verge of throwing up and felt so awful. When the plane finally landed, it was super rough and an awful landing with a lot of stop start on the breaks (which causes me to have really bad motion sickness). When it finally stopped, I was groaning and we were asking the flight attendant for a bag, but since it was Ryanair, they took every cost cutting measure which included not having barf bags. I was about to throw up. My mom then asked to cut to the front so I could throw up off the plane, which the flight attendant thought was just us trying to cut the line (which wasn’t far). We were in the middle/front of the plane and the flight attendant just basically told us no and said snobbishly to me to throw up because she thought that I was faking. I held it in my throat and when it was finally our time to go down the aisle (we were still in the top half of the plane) and the flight attendant who was rude was behind us.

I barged down the whole aisle all the way to the front door. It was all over the floor and there was no way to get to the front without stepping in the giant puddles of liquified fish and chips. I don’t think there was a back exit as it was a small plane, so everyone behind me was trapped. I think they had to call a hazmat team because of the volume. I still remember the jaw on the floor of the flight attendant as I trapped them. I definitely feel awful for all the people behind us and it’s almost definitely a common excuse to cut the line, but WTF Ryan air not giving out 1 cent bags and not letting me go past so I can throw up.

