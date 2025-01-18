Le Creuset Cookware Keeps Breaking On Customers And They’re Showing What Has Happened. – ‘My house now stinks.’

TJ Maxx is a great place to shop for good quality items at an amazing price.

TikToker @.abs00 didn’t have a great experience when she bought some cookware.

She made a video showing what happened to her Le Creuset cooking pan. The video starts out just showing what looks like a normal pan.

After a few seconds, she zooms in a little and you can see a line on the pan.

Yup, looks like it got a crack in it.

A few more seconds and you can see that this isn’t just a crack, the pan is split wide open.

Oh, that is completely broken.



Then she just pulls it apart. The video has the caption, “This is your sign to not get the Le Creuset tray from TK I didn’t even have my oven on 150 and it’s done this. My house now stinks.”

Wow, that is terrible!

I would be upset!

Check out the full video below to see for yourself.

@.abs00 Well that was a waste of 30 quid 😫Says it can go in an oven up to 250 🤣 ♬ original sound – Max

The people in the comments have some suggestions.

This person says that if it is real, it will have a warranty.

Here is someone who says that the pan must go in a cold oven.

And now someone says to email Le Creuset and they will send a replacement.

Even if it is under warranty, I’d be mad.

