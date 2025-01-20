January 19, 2025 at 8:22 pm

‘Look at how many people are coming for their orders.’ – Target Employee Worker Said Getting Curbside Pick-Up From Stores Isn’t A Good Idea

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@ivey_huerta

Maybe convenience isn’t always a good idea…

A Target employee named Ivey said that getting curbside pick-up service from the store isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Source: TikTok

Ivey showed viewers a handheld device she uses at her job at Target and the numbers are pretty surprising.

She cited the number of people waiting to have pick-up orders delivered to their cars and she said, “Look at how many people are coming for their orders. 1,152.”

Source: TikTok

She continued, “If you don’t mind waiting, okay. Wait outside and drive up. Please have patience with our drive-up team members, because it is so extremely busy and it’s just like a couple days before Christmas.”

Ivey added , “If you don’t have time to wait. I promise you it’s so much faster if you go inside the store and pick up your order. Just a PSA.”

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@ivey_huerta

Take my advice #target #targethumor #targetdriveup

♬ original sound – Ivey

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer shared how they do it.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok

And this viewer chimed in.

Source: TikTok

I don’t like the sound of this…

