‘Look at how many people are coming for their orders.’ – Target Employee Worker Said Getting Curbside Pick-Up From Stores Isn’t A Good Idea

Maybe convenience isn’t always a good idea…

A Target employee named Ivey said that getting curbside pick-up service from the store isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Ivey showed viewers a handheld device she uses at her job at Target and the numbers are pretty surprising.

She cited the number of people waiting to have pick-up orders delivered to their cars and she said, “Look at how many people are coming for their orders. 1,152.”

She continued, “If you don’t mind waiting, okay. Wait outside and drive up. Please have patience with our drive-up team members, because it is so extremely busy and it’s just like a couple days before Christmas.”

Ivey added , “If you don’t have time to wait. I promise you it’s so much faster if you go inside the store and pick up your order. Just a PSA.”

Take a look at the video.

I don’t like the sound of this…

