Man Blasts Pantera On Elevator To Silence Speakerphone User, Leading To Name Calling And A Tense Exchange

by Heather Hall

Some people treat shared spaces as their own personal domain, oblivious to how their actions affect others.

So, what would you do if you were trapped in an elevator with someone loudly talking on speakerphone, forcing you to listen to their conversation?

Would you quietly endure the annoyance?

Or would you find a way to make your feelings known?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this exact dilemma.

Here’s the full story.

Petty revenge to a public speakerphone user

Today, I got on the 26th-floor elevator, and a man was having a speakerphone conversation on the elevator ride.

I decided it was annoying, so I put on Wallk by Pantera at full blast.

He and I were the only people on the elevator ride.

He asked me to turn it down, I told him to shut off his speakerphone and put his phone to his ear if he wants me to shut off the music.

It turns out they annoyed each other.

I said my music is as annoying as your conversation.

He called me an AH.

I smiled and said cool, man, and we went our separate ways.

I got a little joy from that encounter.

Wow! That was one rude guy!

Let’s check out what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about his actions.

Here’s someone who also does this.

This must’ve been hilarious!

Now, talk about rude!

It does get pretty funny!

He deserved this treatment!

Next time, he should talk on the phone the right way or call the person back.

