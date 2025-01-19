Man Didn’t Want To Have More Than Two Children, So When His Wife Gave Birth To Twins After They Already Have A Boy And A Girl, He Refused To Take Care Of Them

Children are blessings.

They are also a lot of work.

That said, parents are responsible for nurturing them and making sure they are safe, healthy, and comfortable.

All of them.

This man admits that he doesn’t want a big family.

Two children are enough for him.

But his wife fell pregnant and ended up giving birth to twins.

As he was opposed to this from the start, he wouldn’t help her out in taking care of the twins.

Read the story below and share your thoughts about this.

AITA for not wanting to help my SO with our twins? We have 4 kids together in total, ages 6, 4, 1, and 1. For context, I have always been vocal about not wanting more than 2 kids. Our first born is a boy, and second born is a girl. So I was happy to have one of each.

This man was open about not wanting to have more than 2 children.

I am the sole breadwinner as daycare costs would not make it worth it for her to work as well. After our second child, I told my wife I was done and wanted to have a vasectomy. She was against that, and wanted to have a third. We fought about this for months (I didn’t want to get it done against her will).

But his wife wanted a bigger family.

Her reason for wanting another was that she always wanted a bigger family. My reason against was that I felt that she had a hard time keeping up with daily tasks with only 2 kids. I also spoke to her at length about how another child would be financially unsustainable. Since I have 2 jobs and am barely making ends meet. Not to mention that I too am exhausted all the time.

Eventually, she was pregnant again and gave birth to twins.

Anyway, before we could reach a conclusion, she fell pregnant. She was on the pill and, according to her, she barely ever missed a day. We now have a total of four beautiful children that I love. But I cannot bring myself to giving her the extra help for the twins.

He blames her for being in such a difficult situation.

We are now stressed, and fight all the time. I sometimes want to help her with the twins. But it gets me so discouraged to see everything I warned her against come to pass. I know they are my children, too. But it is not fair to get yourself in a situation when everyone is advising you against it. Then ask for help when the crap hits the fan.

He never helps out with their twins.

Now, when I come home from work, I help just as much as I used to with our first 2 children, Nothing more nothing less. AITA for refusing to help my wife with the twins?

Wow! That was an honest confession. Let’s see what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Is this a joke, asks this one.

People agree that he’s a jerk.

Here’s another valid point.

Finally, this one tells him to “deal with it.”

They are your kids, and they’re here.

If you love them, take care of them. Period.

